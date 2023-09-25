Shantanu Maheshwari on 'Campus Beats': 'Our passion & love for dance kept us going'

Mumbai, Sep 25 (IANS) Actor, dancer and choreographer Shantanu Maheshwari, who is recently seen in series 'Campus Beats', opened up on his character, and called it one of the "toughest" roles that he has played till date.

‘Campus Beats’ features Shantanu along with Shruti Sinha, Sahaj Singh Chahal, Tanvi Gadkari, Harsh Dingwanii among others.

Back with yet another intriguing story of a dance-off set in a college campus,Shantanu’s character instantly gets you glued to the screen, wanting you to unfold several layers of him. Laced with dance, rivalry, love, and more, ‘Campus Beats’ showcases the actor in a challenging, never-seen-before avatar.

Opening up about his character, Shantanu said: “This is one of the toughest characters that I've played to date because it has a lot of layers. He’s a Bad boy Casanova who's also very righteous but has a lot of emotional baggage with him.”

“It's been a great experience working on this project and we have given it all our heart. What initially drew me towards ‘Campus Beats’ was the vision Palki Malhotra had in creating this fresh teen romance and it was lovely collaborating with her once again,” said the ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ fame actor.

He further said: “I truly had a wonderful time matching the energy of this amazing bunch of talented dancers/performers. It was our passion and love for dance that kept us going.”

Directed by Aniruddha Rajderkar and Produced by Palki Malhotra, it is streaming on Amazon miniTV.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shantanu next has movie ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’. He was last seen as Dr Bikram Roy in web-series 'Tooth Pari: When Love Bites'.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.