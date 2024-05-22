Sex video case: HD Revanna refuses to comment on MP-son Prajwal Revanna

Hassan, May 22 (IANS) JD(S) MLA H. D. Revanna, who secured a conditional bail in a kidnapping case linked to an obscene video, on Wednesday said that he does not want to comment on his son and party MP Prajwal Revanna, the prime accused in the sex video case.

Interacting with media persons after visiting Shri Anjaneya Swamy temple in Holenarasipur town in Hassan, he said, "I don't know any details regarding Prajwal Revanna. I don't want to make statements about anyone. I don't know anything and won't give any reaction in this regard."

Replying to a question about when Prajwal Revanna is expected to return from the foreign country, he maintained that he has no information on the matter.

"I don't know anything. I don't know anything about Prajwal Revanna," he said.

"The people of Hassan district have chosen us. I have worked as an MLA for 25 years. There is no need for anyone to lose hope. I am holding discussions with four MLAs in the region. The case is in court, and I won't make any comments. I have faith in the court and don't want to talk any further," H. D. Revanna said.

He also visited the Lakshmi Narasimha temple in the same town.

He made his first public appearance on Tuesday by campaigning for the MLC election for the NDA candidate along with former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy and former Deputy CM C. N. Ashwath Narayan in Bengaluru.

Former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy had appealed to Prajwal to appear before the SIT.

CM Siddaramaiah had written a letter to the Central government seeking the cancellation of Prajwal's passport.

