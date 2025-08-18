Surrogate Robots: Birth Technology That Could Change Humanity

With each passing decade, technology has made life easier for human beings to not just survive but thrive at a rapid pace. Yet, the desire to create technology that surpasses current advancements has consistently driven human innovation, leading a group of Chinese scientists to pursue their goals by building the world's first gestation robot, which is fully capable of carrying a human pregnancy to full term.

Kaiwa Technology, a Guangzhou-based firm led by Dr. Zhang Qifeng, is currently developing the project. Dr. Zhang is a scientist affiliated with Nanyang Technological University in Singapore.

Dr. Zhang revealed that the technology is already in a mature state, and it's currently being prepared for integration into a humanoid robot's abdomen so that a real person and the robot can interact to achieve pregnancy, allowing the fetus to grow inside.

The working prototype is expected to be out in 2026, and according to multiple reports, it will be priced at around 100,000 yuan ($14,000). So, how does the artificial womb work?

A Womb Inside a Humanoid Robot: How Does it Work?

It functions by mimicking the environment of a human uterus. The fetus will float in synthetic amniotic fluid, while nutrients and oxygen are supplied through a tube, much like an umbilical cord.

The Chinese concept was built based on earlier research in 2017. US Scientists kept premature lambs alive for weeks in a "biobag" filled with fluid, a breakthrough that's now being seen as a stepping stone to Dr. Zhang's humanoid pregnancy system.

Scientific scholars who are advocating for this system believe it could lead to significant advancements in reproductive technology. It is expected to come to life soon, and many believe that it will provide hope to nearly 15% of couples worldwide who are struggling with infertility. This can also reduce medical risks for women who are unable or unwilling to undergo pregnancy.

However, critics warn of dangerous ethical dilemmas, such as how a baby born from a robot can form early emotional bonds with its parents. There is also the risk of an increase in the black market to source eggs and sperm, and the big question remains: What psychological effects might emerge for children who know they are gestated by machines?

As the debate continues, if Kaiwa Technology succeeds, humanity could soon witness the first baby born not from a woman's womb but from a robot's.