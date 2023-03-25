Lyrical Song Padipothuna From GAME On Out

GAME ON Movie Starring Geetanand, NehaSolanki, Madhoo Bala, Adithya Menon, Vasanthi Krishnan, Kireeti . Geetanand and Neha Solanki are acting in lead roles in the movie. Madhoo Bala who is a well known senior actress and she is going to be seen in an important role in the movie.

Ravi Kasturi is producing this movie under the banner Kasturi Creations and Golden Wing Productions under the direction of Dayanand

On this occasion, Producer Ravi Kasturi said that the movie really came out well with the support of all the technicians and actors. We are very happy to release our movie songs through T-Series. He also said that all the post-production work is completed and preparations are being made for the movie to be released in theatre soon.

Director Dayanand said, "This is a story that is different from routine movies. There are many twists and turns. Thanks to the producer who believed in the story and came on board to make the film. Even though he lives in Australia, he is very much involved.

The industry needs producers like him. I am writing this story and directing this movie by trusting my brother. As the hero and director of this movie, we two brothers are working in a competition. Action and romance in this movie. He said that all kinds of elements like emotions will impress the audience.