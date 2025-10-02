Kantara Chapter 1 Twitter Review: Rishab Shetty’s Epic Draws Divine Praise and Goosebumps

Rishab Shetty’s much awaited prequel Kantara Chapter 1 has finally hit theatres, and early reactions on social media suggest the film has struck a powerful chord with audiences. Twitter is buzzing with praise for the movie’s spiritual tone, stunning visuals and emotionally charged finale, even as some viewers point out pacing issues in the middle portions.

Many fans have called the experience “divine” and “goosebump inducing,” saying Shetty’s vision captures a rare blend of folklore, mysticism and raw cinematic power. Tweets describe the atmosphere as deeply spiritual, with some claiming they felt an almost sacred energy in the theatre. “Kantara: Chapter 1 – divine cinema, goosebump experience. Shetty owns every frame. The transformation and climax made the entire hall erupt,” wrote one viewer.

The storytelling in the second half, especially the climactic stretch, is being celebrated widely. Audiences say the film builds patiently and rewards their attention with an emotionally explosive ending. One user posted, “Second half works like magic after a slow build. The ending redeems the rough edges and leaves you awestruck.”

However, not everyone is fully convinced. Several critics and a section of the audience have flagged an uneven narrative flow. Some tweets point out that the first half drags with long sequences and excessive detailing. “Felt stretched in parts, pacing dips in the middle, but visuals and divine elements pull you back in,” a viewer wrote. Another said, “No songs, weak villain and loose story. Only the climax has fire.”

Despite these complaints, the overall tone on social media remains positive. Many feel Rishab Shetty has once again delivered an ambitious cinematic journey that stays rooted in cultural tradition while offering mass appeal. The mystical visuals, intense action beats and folklore inspired narrative appear to have resonated deeply with fans who embraced the first Kantara as a cult hit.

For moviegoers debating whether to book tickets, Twitter reactions suggest Kantara Chapter 1 may not be flawless but promises a memorable theatrical experience with its emotional storytelling and grand finale. Viewers looking for a slow burn narrative that explodes into a powerful finish seem to be especially satisfied, while those expecting a fast paced entertainer may find the first half challenging.

Kantara : Chapter 1 Review A Powerful Theatrical Experience The first 20 minutes of Kantara: Chapter 1 feel a bit strange, and it’s not easy to get into the story right away. But slowly, as the relationships and conflicts unfold, we start connecting with it.#KantaraChapter1 pic.twitter.com/z66czTLGe2 — Kishan Thachatt (@kishant17) October 2, 2025

Kantara Chapter 1 is not just a movie, it’s a divine journey into the soul of Sanatan Dharma. 🌿🔥 A true celebration of faith, culture, and devotion! — dk 🌻 (@hey_dk16) October 2, 2025

KFI has aced the sequel/prequel game Then KGF Chapter 2 🔥 Now Kantara Chapter 1 🔥 pic.twitter.com/c5NPShvrkQ — Insulter (@Insulter3730010) October 2, 2025

Kantara Chapter 1 - Review🎬

+Ve:

•Story👍

•Screenplay👍

•Songs & Bgm🔥

•VFX💥🔥

•All Actors Acting👍

•Interval🔥

•Last 45 Mins - OM🙏🔥💥🔥

-Ve:

•Few Slow Seqs in 1st Half👎

Overall - 4.5/5 - WORTH WATCH🔥💥(Highly Recommended👍)#RishabhShetty #KantaraChapter1Review — Singaravelan (@iamlsr007) October 2, 2025