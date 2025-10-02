Kantara Chapter 1 Day 1 Box Office: Rishab Shetty’s Prequel Roars Towards Rs.30 Crore Opening

Kantara Chapter 1, the much-anticipated prequel to the 2022 hit, is off to a blazing start. By 2 PM, the film has already crossed ₹22 crore in India across all languages. This early tally points to strong audience demand and positive momentum.

Advance bookings had also set a solid foundation. Before release day, the film raked in about ₹13.07 crore from ticket pre-sales across India. Kannada holds the lead in those numbers, followed by Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and other versions.

In terms of projections, trade trackers expect Kantara Chapter 1 to open with over ₹50 crore worldwide on Day 1, considering its pan-India release and hype. Domestically, the net collection is estimated in the ₹15-20 crore range from morning and matinee shows, with further growth expected through evening and night shows.

The Hindi version is also showing promise. In advance sales alone, it has registered ₹3.72 crore gross, selling more than 1.26 lakh tickets, surpassing competition in some markets.

Experts believe that Kantara Chapter 1 has not just opened well but has the potential to challenge major box office records in Kannada and pan-India cinema. If the evening shows hold strong, this Day 1 could end up being one of the biggest openings of the year.

For now, audiences and box office watchers will keep a close eye on the final tally after all shows are counted, but the early trend suggests Kantara Chapter 1 is making its mark in a big way.