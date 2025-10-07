Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office: Rs.1000 Crore Dream Slipping Away for Rishab Shetty?

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1 has opened to massive box office success, raking in over Rs.300 crore worldwide within its first five days. Despite this roaring start and strong word-of-mouth, trade analysts now suggest that the dream of crossing the Rs.1000 crore mark may be slipping out of reach.

On its fifth day, the film earned about Rs.30.50 crore nett domestically, pushing the domestic total to 255.75 crore. Globally, the total has touched 307 crore, with an additional Rs.63 crore coming from overseas markets. Kantara Chapter 1 has even surpassed Pushpa: The Rise’s lifetime global gross; a feat many thought improbable. The film is now being hailed as one of the biggest Indian releases of 2025.

In its home state of Karnataka, Kantara Chapter 1 outperformed the opening weekend of KGF: Chapter 2, bringing in an estimated Rs.79 crore in five days. Distribution insiders believe it will cross Rs.100 crore in Karnataka within a few more days. Its robust performance in the south gives it a strong base, but the challenge lies in translating that success across the Hindi belt and other non-south markets.

Experts caution that while the film is doing exceptionally well in the south, it needs sustained momentum in the north and in later weeks to even approach the Rs.1000 crore figure. One analyst predicts a final tally somewhere in the 700–800 crore range, arguing that anything beyond that would require near-miraculous growth in non-Kannada territories.

2025 has mostly been a difficult year for Kannada cinema at the box office, and Kantara Chapter 1 was seen as a potential savior. Given that few Kannada films have left a mark this year, much was riding on this release. And though Kantara is making waves and revitalizing hope in the industry, it seems the ₹1000 crore club might now be more wishful thinking than a realistic goal.