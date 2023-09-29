Salman Khan says, ‘Tiger Ka Message’ is a ‘hat-tip’ to nostalgia around agent Tiger

Mumbai, Sep 29 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who is set to enthral the audience as he returns with the third instalment of the ‘Tiger’ franchise, has described his titular character is a “selfless agent” who only thinks about the nation and said that the recently released ‘Tiger Ka Message’ is a “hat-tip” to the nostalgia around his character.

Recently, the makers of the film, which is also the part of the spy-universe, released a video asset titled ‘Tiger Ka Message’ which generated a massive buzz and set the stage for the Diwali release of ‘Tiger 3’.

The video is a precursor to the trailer of ‘Tiger 3’, and received a lot of positive response from the audience.

Talking about the response to the video, Salman said, “I’m really proud of the Tiger franchise. Tiger has got unanimous love and support from not only my fans but also from the audience across the world for over 10 years now! I’m really humbled that my character has resonated with so many people globally. When we started discussing the marketing plan for 'Tiger 3', we thought, why don’t we do a hat-tip to the nostalgia that this franchise holds in the hearts of the people. ‘Tiger Ka Message’ is just that”.

In ‘Tiger Ka Message’, it was revealed that Salman’s character of Tiger is in peril after being framed as Enemy Number 1 of India. This video sets up the plot of the film that will show how Tiger goes on a life-threatening mission to hunt down his enemies in this vengeful action entertainer. Tiger wants to clear his name for his country, for his family and he won’t stop at nothing!

He further mentioned, “If you see the video, it is mixed with footage from the past two films Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. It talks about how Tiger has given his all for India and even risked his life and his family for his country. This was deliberately done to tell people what Tiger, the character, and the franchise stands for. He is a selfless agent. I’m really happy that people have given us so much love at the start of our campaign and I can’t wait to show you the trailer now”.

Produced by YRF, and directed by Maneesh Sharma, ‘Tiger 3’ is set to release on the big Diwali holiday window this year.

