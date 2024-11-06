Run for Inclusion to set tone for Special Olympics Asia Pacific Bocce and Bowling Competition

New Delhi, Nov 6 (IANS) Special Olympics Bharat (SOB) will organise a unique Run for Inclusion on Saturday (Nov 9) to set the tone for the Special Olympics Asia Pacific Bocce and Bowling Competition, scheduled to take place at the Thyagaraj Sports Complex from November 18-23.

The Special Olympics Bharat is the National Sports Federation promoting sports for athletes with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) and is affiliated with Special Olympics, which organises the Special Olympics World Games.

The largest of its kind in India, the Run for Inclusion will aim at creating a movement that celebrates the power of inclusion through sports and will begin from Central Civil Service Ground, Nehru Park in Chanakyapuri.

A total of 10,000 participants from all across Delhi NCR are expected to participate in this 3 km run to extend their support to the special athletes. The Special Olympics Bharat is also set to welcome over 1000 special athletes (persons with intellectual disability) from around 100 schools and colleges who will participate in the run.

The core motto of the run, Each One, Reach One, will emphasize the importance of inclusivity and will encourage each participant to not only participate in the run but also reach out to the special athletes.

Harsh Malhotra, Minister of State for the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and Ministry of Road, Transport & Highways, will grace the occasion as the Chief Guest and will provide full support to the initiative. Additionally, Kamaljeet Sherawat (Member of Lok Sabha from West Delhi), Bansuri Swaraj (Member of Lok Sabha from New Delhi), and Manoj Tiwari (Member of Lok Sabha from North East Delhi) will also grace the occasion.

Sharing her thoughts, Mallika Nadda, President, SO Bharat, said, “Through the Run for Inclusion, we celebrate not just the spirit of sports but the unwavering power of inclusion. This initiative stands as a testament to our commitment to creating a world where every individual, regardless of ability, can participate, excel and inspire.

"We invite everyone to join us in breaking down barriers and creating an environment where every athlete feels valued and empowered. Together, let’s harness the transformative power of sports to inspire change and champion inclusivity across our communities,” Mallika Nadda said.

The Special Olympics Asia Pacific Bocce and Bowling Competition is the first of its kind on a global scale to be held in India. It will focus on older athletes with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (IDD) aged 22 and above.

More than 100 athletes from 12 countries are set to participate in the competition, hailing from three different regions -- East Asia, Europe Eurasia and Asia Pacific. It also marks a historic first for Special Olympics Bharat (SOB) as it introduces bowling as a competitive sport for special athletes in association with the Tenpin Federation of India.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.