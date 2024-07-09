Rohit, Virat, Bumrah likely to be rested for Sri Lanka tour: Report

New Delhi, July 9 (IANS) After the T20 World Cup title win, the three senior players including Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah will likely be rested for the upcoming Sri Lanka tour later this month, says a report.

India are scheduled to play three T20Is and three ODIs, starting on July 27. As per the Indian Express report, the BCCI wants to rest the three senior players for the tour before returning for Bangladesh tour, where India will play two Tests and three T20Is starting on September 19.

Rohit, Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja have announced their retirements from T20Is after the T20 World Cup triumph last month. However, they will continue to play for India in other formats. BCCI will likely announce India squad for the Sri Lanka tour next week.

"Senior players can take some rest and get ready for the full cricket season ahead. Rohit, Virat and Bumrah have been offered rest and will join the team for the Test matches against Bangladesh in September," a BCCI source told the newspaper.

Meanwhile, the 2024 T20 World Cup was Rahul Dravid's last assignment as head coach. He guided India to three consecutive ICC finals including two in 2023 - the World Test Championship and the ODI World Cup - before ending the title drought in the Caribbean. The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) has interviewed Gautam Gambir and WV Raman for the role of head coach and the former is a front-runner to succeed Dravid.

The BCCI will shortly open applications for the team's support staff after the tenures of batting coach Vikram Rathour, bowling coach Paras Mhambrey, and fielding coach T Dilip ended following the T20 World Cup.

