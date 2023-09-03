Remo D’Souza calls Nora Fatehi ‘number one female dancer’ in Bollywood

New Delhi, Sep 3 (IANS) Choreographer and filmmaker Remo D’Souza heaped praise on actress Nora Fatehi, hailing her as the ‘number one female Bollywood dancer’ in the industry today.

Remo also acknowledged star Hrithik Roshan to be the reigning king of male dancers in Hindi cinema.

The finale episode saw singer and rapper Badshah and Raftaar on stage. It also saw an exquisite performance by both the judges where they both danced on Indian pop numbers.

After Nora’s electrifying performance, Remo recognised her exceptional dance skills.

Remo shared: “Male dancers mein ham sabko pata hai ki number one pe kaun aata hai, Hrithik Roshan. Female dancers mein, after this performance, no doubt, Nora Fatehi!”

Nora, who was seen on the judge’s chair alongside Remo on the dance reality show ‘Hip Hop India’, has carved a niche for herself in Bollywood.

She will be next seen in a titular role for the first time ever, opposite Vidyut Jammwal and Arjun Rampal in a sports-action film titled ‘Crakk’.

She also has films such as ‘Matka’, ‘Dancing Dad’, and Kunal Kemmu’s ‘Madgaon Express’ in the pipeline.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.