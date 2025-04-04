Meet Anjali: The Woman Whose Advice Made Sundar Pichai the Google CEO

Sundar Pichai, one of the world’s highest-paid CEOs, has credited a key piece of advice for his remarkable rise. Surprisingly, this game-changing counsel came from his wife, Anjali Pichai. While Sundar Pichai is widely known as the CEO of Google, not many are aware of the crucial role Anjali played in his journey. Here’s a closer look at her life, career, and influence.

Early Life and Education

Anjali Pichai was born in Rajasthan, India, and pursued Chemical Engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur. It was during her time at IIT that she met Sundar Pichai, and their friendship soon turned into a deep relationship. While Sundar moved to the United States after graduation for further studies and work opportunities, Anjali remained in India to begin her career.

Professional Career

Anjali Pichai started her career as a Business Analyst at Accenture, where she worked for three years before transitioning to Intuit, a leading financial software company. Currently, she holds a senior management position at Intuit, contributing significantly to the company’s growth.

A Career-Defining Moment for Sundar Pichai

Despite his growing success at Google, there was a time when Sundar Pichai considered leaving the company. He received lucrative job offers from Microsoft, which wanted him as their CEO, and Twitter, which also extended an attractive position.

At this pivotal moment, he turned to Anjali for advice. She encouraged him to stay with Google, assuring him that his future there was promising. Taking her words to heart, Sundar remained with the company and eventually became the CEO—a move that proved to be transformative.

Anjali Pichai’s Influence on Sundar’s Success

Anjali has been a pillar of support in Sundar Pichai’s journey. Even when they were separated for long periods during his studies and early career in the U.S., her unwavering belief in his potential played a significant role in his rise as one of the most influential figures in the tech industry.

Personal Life and Achievements

Now settled in Los Altos Hills, California, Sundar and Anjali Pichai live with their two children, Kavya and Kiran. In recognition of her professional achievements and contributions, IIT Kharagpur honored Anjali Pichai with the Distinguished Alumni Award in 2023.

As of recent estimates, Anjali Pichai’s net worth stands at over ₹830 crore ($100 million), underscoring her own success and influence in the corporate world.

Anjali Pichai’s story highlights the power of trust, support, and the right advice at crucial moments—proving that behind every great leader, there is often a remarkable partner.