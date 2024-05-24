Rayudu accuses RCB management, players of putting 'individual milestones' ahead of the team

New Delhi, May 24 (IANS) Former India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Ambati Rayudu has continued his onslaught of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on social media accusing the leaders of the team of putting individual milestones ahead of the team's interest.

"My heart truly goes out to all the RCB supporters who have passionately supported the team over the years. If only the management and the leaders had the teams interests ahead of individual milestones... RCB would have won multiple titles.

"Just remember how many fantastic players have been let go off. Force your management to bring players who will put teams interests first. A great new chapter can start from the mega auction," read the post by Rayudu on 'X'.

Rayudu’s stellar 12 year IPL career saw him lift the coveted trophy six times (three with MI, three with CSK) making him one of only the second player after Rohit Sharma to win the trophy six times.

Following RCB's exit from the IPL 2024, CSK fans and players alike have taken to social media to troll the team that is still on the prowl for their first ever IPL trophy.

Taking to Instagram, Rayudu shared a video on Thursday of Ravindra Jadeja, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali and Devon Conway enjoying their last year's IPL title indicating five with their hands. He captioned the post, "Just a kind reminder from the 5-time champions. Sometimes a gentle reminder is required."

RCB faced a four-wicket loss against Rajasthan Royals in the Eliminator encounter at Narendra Modi Stadium to end their six-match winning campaign in the season on Wednesday.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.