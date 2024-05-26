Rajkot game zone fire: Search for missing individuals continues; relatives anxious

Rajkot, May 26 (IANS) The search for the missing persons in the TRP Game Zone here continued on Sunday a day after a massive fire claimed the lives of at least 35 people including children.

Relatives of those yet to be found or identified among the missing and dead waited anxiously at the site of tragedy as rescue workers continued a relentless search operation.

Meanwhile, several bodies were also awaiting identification at Rajkot Civil Hospital.

"Rescue workers were continuously bringing out charred bodies but no information about my relatives was available. The five missing relatives are Khushali Dusara, Vivekbhai Dusara, Isha Modasia, Smiley, and Himanshu Parmar," a Rajkot resident, Dilipbhai Modasia, said.

Another city resident, Devikaba Jadeja, said that her father Virendrasinh Jadeja remains missing.

Virendrasinh Jadeja disappeared after he rushed to the upper floor of the game zone to save his son and three other relatives when the fire erupted.

"Authorities are currently listing him as 'missing' and we are anxiously waiting for the DNA test results to confirm their identities," she said.

Officials have recovered five drums of ethyl acetate, a highly flammable compound, from a repair site at the gaming zone.

Besides, liquor was also seized from the amusement park administrators' office.

An NDRF team remains on standby at the site of the incident.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel earlier on Sunday conducted an on-site assessment.

The Chief Minister also visited the Rajkot AIIMS and other hospitals to check on the injured and interacted with the injured and their families.

He also met the families of those who lost their lives, offered condolences, and assured them full support.

Meanwhile, the Rajkot Merchants' Association has announced that all markets in the city will remain closed until 1 p.m. on May 27.

