Rajasthan govt orders audit of deaths 'caused by heatwaves'

Jaipur, May 25 (IANS) The Rajasthan government on Friday ordered an audit of deaths "caused by heatwaves" in the state and constituted a committee for it.

Additional Chief Secretary of the Health Department Shubhra Singh instructed officials during a meeting that heat stroke as the cause of death should only be reported after an investigation by the audit committee.

"Deaths being reported in medical institutions should be investigated by the audit committee as per protocol. Only after the investigation, deaths due to heat stroke should be reported on the IHIP portal," she said.

Singh also refuted reports which claimed a woman and her son died due to heat stroke in Pali.

She said that the family of Samandar Singh, who allegedly died due to heat stroke, denied postmortem following his death. He had no symptoms of heat stroke.

"Similarly, Samandar Singh's 80-year-old mother Raju Kanwar was a heart patient. She was admitted to the government hospital in Sadri on May 23 after difficulty in breathing and chest pain and died during treatment on May 24. The medical team said that the cause of death was heart failure. Her death was also not found to be due to heat stroke," Singh added.

She directed officials of the Health Department to work with sensitivity and ensure the availability of coolers, fans, ACs and water facilities in hospitals.

All arrangements should be made in three days else strict action will be taken against concerned officials, she said.

