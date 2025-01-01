Rajasthan CM visits temples ahead of New Year, prays for state's prosperity

Jaipur, Jan 1 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Tuesday offered prayers at the Mehandipur Balaji Dham (Dausa district) and at Shrinath Temple in Poonchri Ka Lauta (Deeg district) ahead of the New Year.

During his visits, he wished for the well-being and prosperity of the state and its people.

The Chief Minister's first stop was Mehandipur Balaji Dham in Dausa. Under the guidance of Temple Mahant Dr Nareshpuri Maharaj, CM Sharma offered prayers while fulfilling all rituals accompanied by mantra chanting.

Present on the occasion were Minister of State for Home Jawahar Singh Bedham, MLA Vikram Bansiwal, Bhagchand Tankada, Jaipur Range IG Ajaypal Lamba, Dausa Collector Devendra Kumar, Karauli Collector Neelabh Saxena, and other senior officials.

Later, Sharma visited the Shrinathji temple at Poonchri Ka Lauta in the Deeg district. Here, he performed prayers, seeking the state’s progress and the happiness of its people in the upcoming year, 2025.

The Chief Minister also interacted warmly with villagers in Poonchri, and inquired about their well-being and was seen seeking blessings from the elders. Minister of State for Home Jawahar Singh Bedham, Bharatpur Range IG Rahul Prakash, District Collector Deeg Utsav Kaushal, and other senior officials accompanied him during this visit.

Notably, CM Sharma will participate in a special worship programme at Giriraj Ji temple in Poonchri Ka Lauta Dham on January 1, the first day of the New Year. He is also scheduled to attend local community programmes.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.