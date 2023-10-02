Punjab journalists demand panel for protection

Chandigarh, Oct 2 (IANS) The Punjab and Chandigarh Journalists Union on Monday demanded the formation of a media commission at the national level for their protection.

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, the union organised a protest day across Punjab on the call of the Indian Journalist Union (IJU) to check attacks on journalists.

Journalists belonging to Punjab and Chandigarh staged a peaceful protest in Sector 17 here by wearing black bands on their faces.

The Union's Executive President Jai Singh Chhibber said efforts are being made to suppress the voice of the media.

"The Central government is controlling the media by making new laws. On the lines of the Centre, the state governments are also suppressing their voice," he said, adding that journalists are being forced to publish according to state’s will.

India was ranked 160th in the World Press Freedom Index report released in May, slipping 11 spots further down the list from 2022.

Union President Ram Singh Brar said "in today's time governments are working to make the media their puppets. Rights of the media are being violated". He said there are continuous attacks on the media. He demanded to form a Central law and media commission for the protection of media persons.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.