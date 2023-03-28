Protest in TN after NEET aspirant commits suicide

Chennai, March 28 (IANS) A protest is underway in Tamil Nadu's Salem on Tuesday demanding the ban of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Examination (NEET) after an aspirant committed suicide in his hostel room.

The victim, 19-year-old Chandru, was attempting to appear for the highly-competitive exam for a third time and was under pressure on whether he would be able to crack it this time.

He was preparing for the examination scheduled to take place on May 7, at a coaching centre in Atoor, Salem.

According to the police, the student was found hanging in his hostel room on Monday by his roommate, Balaji, who had returned to the centre from his hometown.

Chandru, according to Salem police officers, had been complaining that NEET was tough and that it was difficult for him to crack it.

Tuesday protest was called by the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and its leader Thol Thirumavalavan said his party will also demonstrate across the state demanding the cancellation of NEET in Tamil Nadu.

The Tamil Nadu government has already passed a bill exempting students from the state appearing for the exam.

The state Assembly had passed the bill twice after the Governor refused to give his consent for the legislation when it was passed for the first time.

The bill was passed for a second time by the Assembly and the Governor forwarded it to the President for consent.

Meanwhile, the Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) also demanded the cancellation of NEET and party Seeman called upon the state government to take further action regarding the issue.

In the run up to the 2021 Assembly polls, the state's ruling DMK had promised the people that once it comes to power, NEET would be banned in the state.

M. Ayyappan, a Chennai-based psychologist, told IANS: "The (state) government must take initiative to conduct counselling sessions to students and make them understand that NEET is not the end of the road and that they have other options in life."

He said that pressure from family pressure and peers, as well as stress from coaching centres are driving students to take drastic measures.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.