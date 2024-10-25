The prayer meetings were in no way 'conversion meetings', says Jemimah's father Ivan

New Delhi, Oct 25 (IANS) Ivan Rodrigues, father of India batter Jemimah Rodrigues, claimed that he used the facilities of the Khar Gymkhana for prayer meetings and they were in no way 'conversion meetings' as quoted by media reports.

Ivan issued a public statement on Instagram on Friday after Jemimah's membership was cancelled by Khar Gymkhana over his father's 'religious activities' on club premises.

"We had availed of the facilities at the Khar Gymkhana for the purpose of prayer meetings on multiple occasions, over a period of a year since April 2023. However, this was done in complete accordance with the procedures that Khar Gymkhana have in place, and in full knowledge of the office bearers," Ivan wrote in a statement on Instagram.

"The prayer meetings were open to all and were in no way 'conversion meetings' as is wrongly labelled in articles in the media," he added.

Ivan further added that he stopped the prayer meetings after the club officials asked them to do so.

"When we were told to stop conducting the prayer meetings, we respected the stance of the Gymkhana and did so with immediate effect. When informed about the difference in rates for members and guests, we readily cleared the arrears," he said.

"We are honest, law abiding people who are grateful that we can practise our faith without it being a cause of inconvenience to anyone else. To then be the subject of false claims and misinformation is disheartening. We have and continue to wish only the best for everyone," Ivan added.

In 2023, Khar Gymkhana had invited Jemimah Rodrigues to be a member and use its facilities.

