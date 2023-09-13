Prabhas-starrer ‘Salaar: Part 1 Ceasefire’ makers confirm deferring its release

Mumbai, Sep 13 (IANS) The makers of the upcoming Prabhas-starrer ‘Salaar: Part 1 Ceasefire’ have confirmed the film pushing its release date. The new release date however, is something that they haven’t yet locked.

On Wednesday, the producers of the highly anticipated film, Hombale Films took to social media to officially confirm the postponement of the film’s release date.

Taking to X (formerly called Twitter), they wrote in an official statement: “We deeply appreciate your unwavering support for #Salaar. With consideration, we must delay the original September 28 release due to unforeseen circumstances. Please understand this decision is made with care, as we're committed to delivering an exceptional cinematic experience.”

They further mentioned in their statement: “Our team is working tirelessly to meet the highest standards. The new release date will be revealed in due course. Stay with us as we make the final touches on #SalaarCeaseFire and thank you for being a part of this incredible journey. #SalaarComingSoon. "

The film, directed by Prashanth Neel of ‘K.G.F.’ fame is said to be moving at a brisk pace and is currently in its post-production stage.

The film was earlier scheduled to release on September 28 but there were reports of it being pushed, capitalising on which, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment, which has collaborated with Hombale on ‘K.G.F.’, decided to release their film ‘Fukrey 3’ on September 28. ‘Fukrey 3’ was earlier scheduled to release in December 2023. Now the film will clash with the Vivek Agnihotri directorial ‘The Vaccine War’ in theatres as ‘Jawan’ continues its dream run at the box-office and takes the film industry by storm.

