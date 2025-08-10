Powerful digital transformation in Himachal Pradesh reshaping governance: Sukhu govt

Shimla, Aug 10 (IANS) In the Himalayan state of Himachal Pradesh, a quiet but powerful digital transformation is reshaping governance, according to a statement from the state government on Sunday.

In the past two and a half years, this shift has not only improved administrative functioning but also brought tangible benefits to citizens that have made governance more accessible and responsive.

The state has taken remarkable strides in adopting digital technology to deliver services efficiently, transparently and directly to the people, it said.

One of the most impactful initiatives has been the Mukhyamantri Seva Sankalp (MMSS) Helpline 1100. Designed as a central grievance redressal platform, it has quickly become a trusted interface between people and the government.

In 2024-25 alone, 149,490 complaints were registered and the majority of which have already been resolved. This initiative has helped improve the citizen satisfaction rate from 70 to 71 per cent, said the statement.

The MMSS platform has also grown into a centralised call centre supporting other helplines such as the Public Distribution System (PDS) helpline 1967 and the disaster helpline.

Adding to its effectiveness, a WhatsApp chatbot has been launched, which has enabled the citizens to access information quickly and easily.

Another major milestone in the digital journey has been the expansion of the e-office system. With the inclusion of 20 new secretariat branches, five new directorates, all 12 Deputy Commissioners' offices, 13 Superintendent of Police offices, 71 Subdivisional Magistrate offices, 88 Block Development Officer offices and 127 field offices, the e-office platform now covers 325 offices, it said.

The shift towards a paperless and faster administrative process has significantly improved internal efficiency and ensured greater transparency in decision-making.

Besides, the Himachal Online Services (e-district) portal has become a vital platform for citizens seeking government services. With the addition of 100 new services in 2024-25, the portal now offers 315 online services, enabling people to access everything from certificates to welfare schemes, the statement said.

A total of 1894,418 transactions have been completed through the portal this year. Integration with DigiLocker and the Him Access Single Sign-On system has made access smoother and more secure. It has improved the overall user experience.

State's digital governance journey started on statehood day on January 25, when Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu launched the HimParivar Project. The initiative aims to provide a unique digital identity to every family and individual in the state through the issuance of HimParivar and Him Access Cards.

To date, 19,28,270 families and 76,31,682 individuals have been issued these IDs. This platform allows verification and data-sharing across departments, enhancing the efficiency of service delivery, the statement said.

The Urban Development Department has surveyed over 2,10,000 families, while the HPSEB has linked more than 20,49,000 domestic electricity meter connections to the system.

In addition, over 13,30,000 land records have been linked with Aadhar and the Building and Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Board has registered 35,280 workers, ensuring that benefits reach those who need them most.

