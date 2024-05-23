Police register 7 FIRs in connection with Chapra violence

Patna, May 23 (IANS) After the post-poll violence in Chapra which resulted in the death of one person and injuries to two others, the district police registered 7 FIRs under various Sections of the IPC.

The Chapra violence occurred on May 21 when supporters of the BJP and RJD were involved in a violent clash that claimed the life of one person Chandan Rai. Two persons named Manoj Rai and Guddu Rai were also injured in the incident.

Saran Police arrested two BJP supporters named Ramakant Singh and Ravikant Singh for the firing that led to Chandan Rai’s death.

Dr Gaurav Mangla, SP, Saran District said on Thursday that out of the seven FIRs, one was also registered against RJD candidate Rohini Acharya.

Saran District Magistrate-cum-Returning Officer Aman Sameer said that Internet services that were earlier suspended for two days will now remain cut till May 25.

He added that no politicians were allowed to visit Bhikhari Thakur Chowk, the scene of the violence and firing.

The first FIR was registered on the written complaint of sector police officer Sarvar Khan under IPC Sections 341, 323, 353, 504 and 34 against unknown persons.

The second FIR was registered on the statement of Circle Officer Chapra Sadar against Bhola Yadav, the star campaigner of the RJD for the violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

The third FIR was registered on the written complaint of RJD polling agent Nawal Kishore against unknown persons in the town police station.

The district police registered an FIR under IPC Sections 341, 323, 337, 338, 504 and 34.

The fourth FIR was registered against Dr Rohini Acharya, the RJD candidate of Saran. Apart from her, 7 named and more than 50 unknown persons were booked under IPC Sections 341, 323, 337, 338, 307 171C, 188, 504, 506 and 34.

They face charges of bogus voting and were allegedly involved in abusing the BJP polling agent Sunil Kumar Singh and BJP worker Satyanand Singh.

The complaint was given by Manoj Kumar and Pashupati Nath Singh, the two representatives of the BJP candidate of Saran Assembly constituency Rajiv Pratap Rudy.

The fifth FIR was registered on the complaint filed by the family members of the victim who was killed in the firing. In that FIR, 11 named and 50 unknown persons were booked for violence.

The sixth FIR was registered on the complaint given by the family members of the injured persons against 11 known and some unknown persons in the town police station.

The seventh FIR was registered by the district administration against the rioters who were involved in violence.

“We have arrested two persons so far in the case of violent clashes between two parties on May 21 and the death of a person in it. We are looking for the rest of the accused and they will be arrested soon,” Mangla said.

“As there is tension in the entire area after the violence on May 21, we have shut down Internet services till May 25 as a precaution. The ruckus at the booth during voting on May 20 is being investigated,” said Saran DM Aman Sameer.

Regarding the presence of the party's star campaigner Bhola Yadav at the booth along with RJD candidate Rohini Acharya, the Saran DM said, “Any person who is a star campaigner cannot go to that area after the election campaign ends. In such a situation, we are looking into the matter of Bhola Yadav's presence.”

Reacting to the news that the RJD gave a cheque of Rs 10 lakh to the family of the deceased and cheques of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the injured persons, the DM said that he was not aware of it and an investigation would be launched if a complaint was received.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.