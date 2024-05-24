Pharma companies cancel interviews, Goa CM says local youth should benefit

Panaji, May 24 (IANS) A day after two pharma companies in Goa cancelled walk-in interviews scheduled in neighbouring state Maharashtra, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said that state youths should get permanent jobs and if needed, current policy will be amended.

Past two days, opposition parties in Goa attacked the BJP government as two top pharmaceutical companies having their plants in Goa tried to recruit candidates from Maharashtra. However, as the pressure grew, the pharma companies cancelled the interviews scheduled this week in Maharashtra.

Speaking to media persons here, CM Sawant said that his government is aware of the issue and the pharmaceutical companies officials are asked to come to his office for discussion.

"My office had told them to withdraw (cancel interviews). I have asked them to meet me. Our intention is clear that Goan youth should get jobs and that too permanent, not temporary. It is not accepted that youths will be sacked whenever the companies want. If needed to amend the existing policy then we will do it in the forthcoming assembly session," Sawant said.

Reacting to the recruitment advertisement, Goa Forward Party MLA Vijai Sardesai said that ignoring the youths of Goa in their state is outrageous.

"Walk-in interviews to be held in Maharashtra, for two pharma plants in Goa is a deliberate attempt to avoid hiring Goans, and an affront to Goa. This is being allowed to happen when Goa's unemployment rate is higher than the national average," Sardesai said.

"I had warned the government of pharma companies engaging in such deviousness, both in the Assembly and outside, and was assured of strict action. I want Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to immediately intervene, and stand up for youths of Goa running from pillar to post in search of jobs. If Goans do not benefit from industries in Goa, why have them here?" he questioned.

"I demand the enforcement of the proposed 80 per cent job reservation for Goans in the private sector. Simultaneously, and urgently, I demand that the government invest in enhancing the skills and employability of our youth," Sardesai said.

The Revolutionary Goans Party and Congress party had also raised the issue targeting the BJP government.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.