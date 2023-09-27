Parineeti's wedding dress a tribute to her grandmom: Manish Malhotra

Mumbai, Sep 27 (IANS) Ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra on Wednesday revealed the details about the wedding outfit of actress Parineeti Chopra, and how he incorporated the latter’s grandmother’s priceless assortment to it.

Parineeti tied the knot with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha in a private ceremony at a luxury hotel in Udaipur on September 24.

With a touch of pearl on Parineeti's outfit, which represents love, purity and wisdom, the newly-wed pair looked dashing in ivory and white wedding costume.

Parineeti also wore her husband's name on her lehenga veil, which reads 'Raghav'.

On Wednesday, Manish took to Instagram and shared unseen photos of Parineeti and her wedding ensemble.

The first photo shows Manish adjusting Parineeti’s dupatta, with both sharing a hearty laugh in the candid picture.The other photos shows details of her outfit, especially the accessories.

Manish wrote: “Some details make all the difference. I distinctly remember discussing the lehenga design with @parineetichopra, who mentioned adding her Nani's challa (traditional keychain) to it!”

“She wanted to pay a heartfelt tribute to her nani, who used to wear the same challa in her saree with the keys, a symbol of being the lady of the house. For Parineeti, the sound of the challa when her nani walked around the house, was a melody of strength and grace,” Manish said in his post.

He added: “And that's when I knew we HAD to add that piece of legacy to her lehenga. Of course, we added more elements that were significant to both Raghav and Parineeti like London, music, Khanda Sahib and more. It was not just an accessory... but a piece of her that Parineeti would have on her special day.”

Parineeti commented on the post, saying: “I LOVE YOU M. There is NO ONE like you.”

Earlier in the day, Parineeti penned a heartfelt note thanking her well-wishers for their outpour of love.

Taking to X, she posted a picture with the caption: “Raghav and I just wanted to take a moment to say THANK YOU from the bottom of our hearts. We are bursting with the outpour of love and warm wishes. While we may not have had a chance to respond to each message personally (life’s been a whirlwind as you can imagine), please know that we’ve been reading EVERYTHING with joy in our hearts.”

Concluding her statement, she wrote: “As we embark on this beautiful journey together, it means the world to us knowing that you are all standing by our side. Your love and blessings are truly priceless, and we couldn’t have been more grateful. Love, Parineeti & Raghav."

To celebrate her marriage and her joy, Parineeti had also recorded her own song tiled ‘O Piya’, a romantic mellifluous track which was both her ode to joy, and mark of her giddiness and merry delight upon taking the first steps into a new chapter in her life.

For the wedding celebrations, the couple celebrated it in full style and grandeur giving out a big fat spread with dazzling lights at the Leela Palace in Udaipur.

Some of the most prominent people in attendance included Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, former cricketer Harbhajan Singh and former tennis player Sania Mirza.

The couple marked their wedding celebrations with an ivory-themed wedding and the guests were seen dressed similarly, while for the vidaai, the song 'Dilwale Dhulhaniya Le Jayengey' from the iconic SRK and Kajol movie was playing.

