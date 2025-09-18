World Athletics Championships 2025 Final: Neeraj Chopra Eliminated in Huge Blow to India!

In a dramatic turn at the World Athletics Championships 2025, both Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem have been eliminated from medal contention in the men’s javelin final, leaving Sachin Yadav as India’s prime hope.

Neeraj managed a best throw of 84.03m, which placed him well outside the top ranks by mid competition. Arshad fared worse, with throws around 82.75m and several fouls, ultimately failing to make it into the final cut.

Meanwhile, Sachin Yadav delivered what many are calling his best performance yet on the global stage. He opened the final with a massive 86.27m throw, his season best, and followed that up with another solid effort of 85.71m, keeping him in the top ranks through the early rounds. Though he could not improve past that initial throw in later attempts, his consistency has stood out.

With India’s other two leading throwers out of the running, all eyes are now on Sachin. His performance is not just about this competition. It is being seen as a major chapter in his rise, signaling that Indian javelin has more depth than ever.

While Sachin will need at least one more clutch throw, and perhaps some luck, to reach the podium, his current form gives Indian fans plenty of reason to believe. Regardless of how the final standings shake out, this is a breakthrough performance that could mark the start of a new phase for Indian javelin on the world stage.