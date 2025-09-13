Pawan Sehrawat Exits Tamil Thalaivas: Everything You Need to Know About PKL 2025 Controversy!

Pawan Sehrawat, famously known as the “Hi-Flyer” for his spectacular raiding skills, has found himself at the center of controversy after the Tamil Thalaivas released him citing disciplinary reasons. The decision comes as a shock to fans, given Pawan’s stature as one of the biggest names in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL).

Born on July 9, 1996, in Delhi, Pawan grew up in a middle-class family where his father, Rajbeer Singh Sehrawat, and mother, Nirmala, backed his passion for sports. He studied at a government school in Bawana before making kabaddi his full-time focus. His rise in PKL began in 2016 when he debuted for Bengaluru Bulls, quickly earning a reputation as one of the most feared raiders in the league.

Pawan Sehrawat and Tamil Thalaivas - A Tumultuous Relationship!

Over the years, he has represented Bengaluru Bulls, Gujarat Giants, Telugu Titans, and most recently, Tamil Thalaivas. Known for his explosive speed, running hand touches, and trademark aerial raids, Pawan has broken records consistently. His 39 raid points in a single match still stand as the highest in PKL history.

Pawan has also been the league’s costliest player multiple times. In 2022, Tamil Thalaivas bought him for Rs.2.26 crore, and later, Telugu Titans shattered records again by picking him for Rs.2.60 crore, the highest in PKL auction history. He has also been a two-time MVP and one of the leading scorers across seasons.

However, his recent chapter with Tamil Thalaivas has ended abruptly. Reports confirm that the franchise sent him home citing disciplinary issues. While no detailed explanation has been made public, speculation ranges from disagreements with team management to internal conduct issues. For a player of his stature, this marks a major setback and raises questions about his future in PKL.

Despite this controversy, Pawan Sehrawat’s stature as a match-winner cannot be ignored. His ability to single-handedly swing games, his leadership skills, and his fitness levels make him a prized asset for any team. Whether he returns with another franchise or works on a comeback remains to be seen, but the spotlight will firmly remain on the Hi-Flyer in the days to come.

For now, his release has sent ripples across the kabaddi fraternity, reminding fans that even the biggest stars are not immune to disciplinary standards in professional sport.