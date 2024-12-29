Paul Bamba, Puerto Rican Boxer, Dies at 35 After Title Win

Puerto Rican boxer Paul Bamba has tragically passed away at the age of 35, just days after winning the WBA’s secondary “gold” cruiserweight title. The news was confirmed by his manager, R&B singer Shaffer "Ne-Yo" Smith, along with a joint statement from Bamba’s family.

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of beloved son, brother, friend, and boxing champion Paul Bamba, whose light and love touched countless lives,” the statement read.

Bamba’s death came less than a week after he knocked out Rogelio Medina in the sixth round of their bout in New Jersey. This victory marked a significant comeback for Bamba, who had suffered three losses earlier in his career. The 35-year-old had an impressive record of 19 wins, 3 losses, and 18 knockouts, with 2024 being his best year, where he won all 14 of his matches by knockout.

Born in Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico, Bamba’s journey to boxing was far from ordinary. Before stepping into the ring, he served in the U.S. Marine Corps and endured PTSD after a tour in Iraq. After leaving the military, he faced homelessness and turned to boxing as a way to rebuild his life. He trained at the Morris Park Boxing Club in the Bronx, crediting the sport with saving him. "Boxing literally saved my life," Bamba once said.

Starting his boxing career in 2021, Bamba began earning just $10 per round as a sparring partner. However, with guidance from trainers Aaron "Superman" Davis and Bobby Miles, he grew into a promising fighter. Bamba’s boxing career also included a brief foray into influencer boxing, and he was scheduled to fight Tommy Fury in 2022, but the match was canceled. Recently, he challenged Jake Paul, hoping his new title would bring more high-profile opportunities.

Bamba had a deep connection with his fans, with tributes pouring in from across the boxing community. Jake Paul, along with other supporters, expressed condolences on social media, writing, "RIP Paul Bamba."

At the time of his death, Bamba was living in Atlanta and working as Ne-Yo’s personal trainer. Despite his busy schedule, Bamba continued to train and pursue his boxing career while traveling with Ne-Yo on tour.

Bamba’s passing has left a hole in the boxing world, with many remembering him for his resilience and dedication both in and out of the ring. His legacy as a fighter and a survivor will not be forgotten.