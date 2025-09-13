Hong Kong Open Badminton 2025: When and Where to Watch Satwik-Chirag in Final Action?

Indian badminton stars Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have once again proven why they are among the best men’s doubles pairs in the world. The dynamic duo has stormed into the final of the Hong Kong Open 2025, raising hopes of another prestigious title on the BWF World Tour.

Satwik and Chirag, currently ranked among the top doubles teams globally, displayed their trademark attacking game and flawless coordination to book a place in the summit clash. Their aggressive smashes, strong net play, and sharp on-court chemistry left their semi final opponents struggling to match the pace.

The much awaited men’s doubles final will take place on Sunday, 14 September 2025 at the Hong Kong Coliseum in Kowloon. Fans in India can catch the action live on Disney+ Hotstar, while international viewers can follow the official BWF.TV YouTube channel for live streaming. The final is expected to begin at approximately 3:30 PM IST, though the start time may shift depending on the progress of earlier matches in the schedule.

For Indian fans, this final is not just about another trophy but also about watching their star duo continue the momentum ahead of bigger tournaments like the World Tour Finals and the build up to Olympic qualification. Having already clinched major titles together, Satwik and Chirag carry the weight of expectation but have shown time and again that they thrive under pressure.

All eyes will now be on whether Satwik and Chirag can bring home another Super 500 title and strengthen their growing legacy as India’s most successful men’s doubles pair.