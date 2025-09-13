Hong Kong Open Badminton 2025: When and Where to Watch Lakshya Sen in Semi Final Action?

Lakshya Sen has stormed into the semi finals of the 2025 Hong Kong Open after defeating his compatriot Ayush Shetty in a gripping quarter final three game battle on 12 September. This Super 500 tournament continues to showcase stellar Indian badminton performances as Lakshya prepares for another high stakes clash.

Lakshya will face Chou Tien Chen in the men’s singles semi final at the Hong Kong Coliseum on Saturday, 13 September. The match is scheduled as the eighth match on Court 1, with an approximate start time of 6:40 PM local time, which translates to 4:10 PM IST.

Fans eager to catch the action live can tune into the Badminton World Federation’s official YouTube channel BWF.TV. For Indian viewers, the matches will also be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar, making it convenient for fans across the country to follow Lakshya’s journey in the tournament. The Hong Kong Open is being held at the Hong Kong Coliseum in Kowloon and runs from 9 to 14 September 2025 as part of the BWF World Tour Super 500 series.

Lakshya’s journey to the semi finals has been impressive. He edged out Ayush Shetty in a hard fought quarter final, closing with a score of 16-21, 21-17, 21-13 after over an hour of intense rallies. Notably, his path featured earlier dramatic wins against HS Prannoy in the Round of 16 and high ranked Kodai Naraoka in a tense pre quarter battle.

This semi final holds added significance for Lakshya. He is aiming for his first Super 500 title this season and a spot in the finals would bolster his momentum ahead of bigger tournaments. Against Chou Tien Chen, he faces a seasoned opponent known for his experience and sharp court control.

As the badminton world watches closely, this clash promises high drama, fast paced rallies, and strategic brilliance.