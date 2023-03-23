NZ launches programme to help older entrepreneurs, inventors

Wellington, March 23 (IANS) New Zealanders aged over 50 with innovative business ideas will be able to receive support to advance their ideas to the next stage of development.

"Seniors have some great entrepreneurial ideas, and this program will give them the support to take that next step," said Minister for Seniors Ginny Andersen.

The Senior Enterprise Pilot Program launched on Thursday will be offered free in five locations and tap into the creativity of older New Zealanders, Xinhua news agency quoted Andersen as saying.

The program will provide practical assistance to participants through a variety of supports to help establish and develop their ideas and potentially get them to market, she said.

"Not only can that provide value in communities but it would be an extremely fulfilling process," said the Minister.

