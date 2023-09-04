We Are Here Because Of Fee Reimbursement Scheme, Say Emotional Singapore NRIs

The NRIs of Singapore have paid tributes to the iconic leader Dr YS Rajasekhar Reddy on the occasion of his 14th death anniversary. They also observed silence for three minutes. The speakers recalled YSR's welfare schemes and developmental activities during his reign.

Some of the NRIs turned emotional and said that they could pursue jobs in foreign countries like Singapore only because of the YSR government's fee reimbursement scheme. Despite many Chief Ministers ruling the State, YSR will always remain in the hearts of people, the speakers said.

The Singapore NRI YSR Congress Party Advisor Koti Reddy, Convener Murali Krishna, Core Committee members Srinivasulu, Mallikarjun Reddy, Sudhir, Jeevan, Kiran, Srinath, Mallik and others were part of this program.

