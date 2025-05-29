US Student Visa Freeze Explained: What Is Social Media Vetting?

In its latest move to crack down on immigration, the Trump administration has paused the scheduling of all new visa interviews for foreign students, as the U.S. Secretary of State announced plans to implement social media vetting of applicants before issuing visas.

The development follows the recent cancellation of Harvard University’s participation in the Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP). The Ivy League institution was accused of fostering violence, promoting anti-Semitism, and allegedly collaborating with the Chinese Communist Party on its campus.

According to an internal cable issued by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the Department plans to release updated guidelines for social media screening of student and exchange visitor applicants. Until then, consulates have been instructed to pause the scheduling of visa appointments.

As part of this new vetting process, U.S. officials will scrutinize the social media presence of prospective students to assess their eligibility to study at American institutions. Platforms under review include Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, and X (formerly Twitter).

While the executive orders state that the screening is intended to prevent terrorism and combat anti-Semitism, the scope and criteria of the vetting process remain unclear. For instance, it is not known whether a student posting a Palestinian flag on their X account would be subjected to additional scrutiny.

President Donald Trump’s immigration policies have triggered anxiety among international students, whose academic plans are now in limbo.

Universities across the U.S. have also expressed concern, as disruptions in visa processing could lead to financial strain. It is important to note that international students typically pay full tuition fees, unlike U.S. residents who may qualify for significantly lower in-state tuition. In many cases, international tuition rates are two to three times higher.