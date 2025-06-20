Telugu Student Arrested in Houston, Texas for Shoplifting Sunglasses

An Indian student hailing from Telugu states named Kiran Raparthi was arrested in Houston, Texas, for allegedly stealing a pair of sunglasses worth $563. Such incidents damage the reputation of the Telugu community abroad. Videos of these thefts are now going viral online, causing embarrassment not just to those involved but also to their families back in India.

According to reports, Raparthi allegedly stole the sunglasses from a Sunglass Hut store on Northwest Freeway. He is said to have entered the shop, hidden the expensive eyewear, and walked out without paying. However, the police were able to quickly identify him, retrieve the stolen item, and return it to the store. Raparthi was arrested and charged with theft.

The Harris County Police shared the incident on their official social media, saying: “We’ve said it once and will say it again! Do not come to Precinct 4 if you do not intend to pay for your merchandise! You will be arrested.” At a time when the US is already tightening rules for international students, such careless actions could make things harder for others dreaming of studying or working in America.

However, this is not first time such incident happened. A few Indian students were caught shoplifting in the US last year too.