Not something that I’m keen on at this stage of my life, says Hussey on India's head coach role

Perth, May 25 (IANS) Michael Hussey, the former Australia left-handed opener, said being the head coach of the India men’s side is something he’s not keen on considering the stage of life he’s at right now.

On May 13, BCCI said it was inviting applications for Rahul Dravid’s successor at the top job, with a deadline set for May 27. The next India head coach would be appointed for the period from July 1, 2024, to December 31, 2027, with Secretary Jay Shah denying claims that Australian coaches were approached for the top job.

Hussey recently completed a stint as an assistant coach with the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2024. He’s also the head coach of Welsh Fire in The Hundred and is also a commentator for Fox Cricket during the Australia home summer.

“They play more cricket than probably anyone in the world really, they’re literally going from tour to tour to tour. So that would be a pretty challenging sort of role where you’d have to be there, boots on the ground. You’re probably only getting the IPL off, which is eight to 10 weeks, but then the rest of the year you’re going to be pretty much on the go.”

“Certainly as a full-time international coach, it’s not something at this stage of my life that I’m that keen on. Out of playing and even now, it’s not really on my radar, and I’m enjoying the balance of being able to coach as an assistant or head coach, and then doing a bit of media as well. I love that balance and still spending some time at home. You’d always like more time at home, but the bucket is pretty full at the moment,” said Hussey to ‘The Sydney Morning Herald’.

Asked about Stephen Fleming’s name being cited as a potential India head coach candidate multiple times, Hussey said, “It just goes to show how highly regarded he is on the world stage but particularly in India. But I don’t think he’d entertain the idea, he loves the balance as well. He probably finds it a little bit amusing that his name keeps coming up, but pretty honoured that he’s in the mix.”

India previously had overseas head coaches in John Wright (New Zealand), Greg Chappell (Australia), Gary Kirsten (South Africa), who led them to the 2011 ODI World Cup title on home soil, and Duncan Fletcher (Zimbabwe), who coached the side to 2013 Champions Trophy triumph.

Chappell, who coached India in a tumultuous tenure from 2005 to 2007, thinks the demanding nature of the head coach job won’t sit well with many seeking balance in their coaching and broadcasting careers. “I’m not sure many want to do 10 months on the road, especially if they can do media work. It’s almost a no-win role.”

After Rajasthan Royals’ IPL 2024 campaign ended in a 36-run defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 2 at Chennai, Kumar Sangakkara, their director of cricket and former Sri Lanka captain, ruled himself out of being in contention for the top job.

"I have not been approached, and I don't have time to commit full-time to an India coaching job. Happy with my stint with Royals, and let's see how it goes," he said.

