Not interested in vice presidency, says Indian-American Ramaswamy

Washington, Aug 20 (IANS) Indian-American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy has said he is not interested in becoming the vice president if he doesn't win the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.

In an interview to Fox News on Saturday, the youngest presidential candidate said that like his GOP rival Donald Trump, he would not do well in a number two position, 'The Hill' reported.

"I'm not interested in a different position in the government," he said in a Fox News interview Saturday.

"Frankly, I'd drive change through the private sector sooner than becoming a number 2 or a number 3 in the federal government," Ramaswamy said.

In the past, fellow Indian-American GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley has also stated no interest in being the second-in-command. Ramaswamy, who is a political first-timer, pulled off a surprise on Saturday by tying with rival and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in second place, according to a new poll.

The Emerson College poll showed DeSantis and Ramaswamy tied at 10 per cent each, behind former President Donald Trump, leading with 56 per cent. According to 'The Hill', almost half of Ramaswamy supporters said they will definitely vote for him, while only a third of DeSantis backers said the same.

Emerson College Polling Executive Director Spencer Kimball said in a statement that Ramaswamy has made improvements in voters with postgraduate degrees, taking 17 per cent of that group, and with younger voters, winning 16 per cent of those younger than 35.

Ramaswamy recently earned praise from billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk who called him "a promising candidate". Meanwhile, Ramaswamy and his rivals are actively preparing for the GOP's first 2024 presidential debate on August 23. Republicans will meet in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, from July 15-18, 2024, for their national convention to formally select their party's next presidential nominee.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.