NIA arrests 2 PFI cadres who organised arms training camps in Jaipur, Kota

New Delhi, Nov 4 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday said that it has arrested two accused -- Vajid Ali and Mubarik Ali, both trained cadres of the Popular Front of India (PFI) who were involved in organising 'Weapons Training Camps' in Jaipur and Kota, and provided weapons training to young cadres of the organisation.

An NIA official here said that both are residents of Rajasthan's Kota. The official said that it probe found that Mohammad Ashif, also known as Asif, Sadiq Sarraf, and Mohammad Sohail, all being trained cadres or members of the Popular Front of India (PFI), were involved in a criminal conspiracy.

"Their conspiracy and activities included recruitment of members to the PFI for the purpose of committing violent acts with the objective of instilling fear among the general public. These acts were also extended to inciting religious hatred, radicalisation of Muslim youth, organisation of training camps and fundraising for the commission of terrorist acts," the official said.

In pursuance of the conspiracy, accused Sarraf and Ashif were radicalising Muslim youth to commit unlawful activities and terrorist acts in various parts of India, including Rajasthan.

"Investigations uncovered that the arrested accused, Vajid Ali and Mubarik Ali, along with the previously chargesheeted accused individuals, Ashif, Sarraf, and Sohail, were involved in organising Weapons Training Camps in Jaipur and Kota, where they provided weapons training to young cadres of the organisation with the aim to achieve the long-term agenda of the PFI i.e. establishing Islamic Rule in India by the year 2047 and to overthrow the democratically elected central government through violent acts," the official said.

The official further said that PFI collected funds from members of the Muslim community under the guise of 'Zakat', which is meant for charitable purposes.

"These funds, instead of being utilised for welfare and charitable activities, were being used instead to support weapons trainers and training being organised by the PFI," the official said.

The Central government banned the Popular Front of India (PFI) in September 2022.

