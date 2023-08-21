Prakash Raj Faces Backlash Over his ‘Shameful’ Remark on Chandrayaan 3 Mission

Actor Prakash Raj, who is known for not mincing words in his criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP, came under fire from netizens for his critical remark on ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 mission, which took off successfully on July 14. The 58-year-old actor took a swipe at the Chandrayaan-3 mission and it’s progress which many netizens have found to be insensitive and derogatory.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Prakash Raj said the ‘first picture coming from the moon by Vikram Lander’ and attached a cartoon of a chai seller.

"BREAKING NEWS:- First picture coming from the Moon by #VikramLander Wowww #justasking," the actor wrote.

BREAKING NEWS:-

First picture coming from the Moon by #VikramLander Wowww #justasking pic.twitter.com/RNy7zmSp3G — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) August 20, 2023

The enraged netizens have slammed the actor and asked him not to show disrespect to the ISRO scientists who are trying to establish India as a formidable force in space exploration. Some social media users called his post as ‘shameful’ while others termed it ‘insensitive.

Here are some of the reactions to Prakash Raj’s critical post:

Mr. #PrakashRaj is insulting our scientists, mocking our #ISRO. He needs to be asked:

• For whom he is doing this?

• For what he is doing this? Shameful. pic.twitter.com/3wOujmxHq3 — Pranav Mahajan (@pranavmahajan) August 21, 2023

You are sick sir , get yourself treated , — Sandiiip (@IndiaUnleashed_) August 20, 2023

U r a pathetic human being. Why communists are disgrace, this man is living example. Mocking our brilliant scientists. Shame on you Prakash. U r real life villain. — Subhrajit Guha (@SubhrajitGuha17) August 20, 2023

