Hyderabad: BRS supremo and chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced the first list of candidates for the upcoming Telangana assembly elections. KCR has said he would contest from Kamareddy and Gajwel constituencies.

Addressing a press conference at Telangana Bhavan here on Monday, the chief minister said the party has changed candidates in only seven of the total 119 assembly constituencies. These constituencies are Boath, Khanapur, Wyra, Korutla, Uppal, Asifabad and Vemulawada.

The ruling BRS party which is looking for a hat-trick win in the ensuing assembly elections has not announced the names of candidates for four Assembly constituencies of Nampally, Narsapur, Goshamahal and Jangaon.

KCR exuded confidence that the BRS party will win between 95-105 seats out of the total 119 in the state assembly elections which are scheduled to be held later this year.

