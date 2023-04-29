Kollywood Producer SS Chakravarthy Passes Away

Chennai: Tamil film producer Shajahan Chakravarthy popularly known as SS Chakravarthy passed away on Saturday. He was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Chennai. As per reports the film producer was suffering from cancer disease for quite some time. He is survived by a son Imran Chakravarthy and a daughter Shakeel Nila Chakravarthy.

Chakravarthy produced several Tamil films under the banner of NIC Arts. He launched his son Imran Chakravarthy aka Johnny Chakravarthy with Renigunta (2019). He stepped into Kollywood with Raasi (1997). He bankrolled nine films of actor Ajith Kumar.

Vaali (1999), Citizen (2001), Villain (2022) and Kadhal Sadugudu (2003) are some of the films produced by the deceased producer. He recently acted in a 2022 web series titled Vilangu.

