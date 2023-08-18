Mr Pregnant Movie Review, Rating

Syed Sohel (Hero)

Roopa Koduvayur (Heroine)

Suhasini Manirathnam, Raja Ravindra, Brahmaji, Ali (Cast)

Srinivas Vinjanampati (Director)

Appi Reddy, RaviReddy Sajjala, Venkat Annapareddy (Producer)



Young actor Sohel Syed gained a lot of fame during his stint on Bigg Boss. Although Sohel wasn’t the winner or runner-up of the show, he managed to do back-to-back films. Sohel’s Mr Pregnant has been released in theatres. Here’s the review of the film.

Plot: Gautham (Sohel) lost his parents at a young age. He is a famous tattoo artist. Mahi falls in love with Gautham. Literally, she is mad about him. Gautham decides to marry her with the condition that he will marry her only if she agrees not to have any children. Mahi accepts Gautam’s condition, but she gets pregnant. What’s Gautham's reaction when he hears about the pregnancy? How Gautham carries a baby and convinces his wife to let him go for male pregnancy is what the film first half is about. In the second half, the story goes further and further.

Performances: The film belongs to Sohel, who carries the emotional story on his shoulders. Maha looks good on screen but her character doesn’t go deeper. Viva Harsha is excellent in his role. He makes you laugh with his presence in the film. Brahmaji, Kasturi, Suhasini Maniratnam and others are very good.

Plus Points:

Sohel's performance

Comedy

Gay humour scene

The climax speech by the hero

Biological knowledge about pregnancy

Minus Points:

Slow-paced narration

Some unnecessary songs

Analysis:

Pregnancy is a very emotional aspect. And it has been explored by our films since the black-and-white era. Films done by greats such as NTR and ANR featured pregnancy angle.

Mr. Pregnant, which was released in theatres today, is not about female pregnancy but male pregnancy. That's why it is unique. Males believe that they don't have to bear a child, as women are there to do it. Women are considered baby-producing machines by many men even in 2023. This film tries to evoke empathy and sympathy for women who go through a lot of pain during the 9-month pregnancy phase.

The writing and direction are adequate. This is not a high-stakes film with unrealistic fights. It attempts to show a mirror to society. But many scenes could have been avoided or written in a better way. The second half could have been sharper.

Verdict: Watch it only for the new idea and Sohel's performance.