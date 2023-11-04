Modi speaks with UAE President, discusses West Asia development

New Delhi, Nov 4 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Friday during which the two leaders exchanged views on the developments in the West Asian region.

Both leaders expressed deep concerns over terrorism, deteriorating security situation and the loss of civilian lives.

The two leaders called for an early resolution of the security and humanitarian situation. They emphasised the importance of durable peace, security and stability in the region, official sources said.

They also reiterated their commitment to continue to strengthen bilateral cooperation in diverse areas within the framework of the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.