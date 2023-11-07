Mobile brand Lava appoints Sunil Raina as interim Managing Director

New Delhi, Nov 7 (IANS) Homegrown mobile manufacturer Lava on Tuesday announced the appointment of Sunil Raina as the company's 'Whole Time Director'.

He will assume the role of Interim Managing Director with immediate effect, following approval by the company’s Board in its meeting.

Raina comes with more than 20 years of strategy, sales and marketing, product development and human resources experience. He has successfully led various business functions within Lava.

“We are in fast paced growth phase of our brand journey and we see a great opportunity ahead. I'm pleased to take on this role and eager to contribute to Lava's continued success through consistent innovation and delivering exceptional quality to our consumers,” said Raina.

Under his leadership, Lava has emerged as one of India’s fastest-growing smartphone brands.

Raina has successfully introduced unique products like Lava Agni, Blaze and Yuva series, significantly elevating the brand’s value proposition for customers and fostering brand loyalty.

He has previously worked at India’s leading telecom companies like Tata Teleservices, Airtel, Reliance Communications, and Uninor.

The development comes as a Delhi court has sent Lava International MD Hari Om Rai, along with a Chinese national, to judicial custody in connection with a money laundering case related to Chinese smartphone maker Vivo.

