Microsoft to 'end' 'Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family' plan in August

San Francisco, July 16 (IANS) Tech giant Microsoft has announced that it will "end" the 'Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family' preview programme on August 15.

"On August 15, 2023, the Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family preview program will end as we review what we've learned over the past several months and investigate how to build an offer which we can launch worldwide," the company said in a support page.

"Thank you for your interest and participation in the Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family preview program. It has been incredible seeing our Game Pass Ultimate members share the fun of Game Pass with their friends and family."

Starting July 17, Primary account holders will no longer be able to add new members to their shared membership. Moreover, starting August 15, the tech giant will send Xbox Game Pass Ultimate codes as a thank-you for participating in the preview program to both Primary and Secondary members.

This preview programme allows users to add up to four friends and family members, whether they live under the same roof or not. Each person uses their own account and Xbox profile to save their games, track their achievements and receive personalised recommendations.

