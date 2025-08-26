Vikran Engineering IPO Explained: Growth Story, Key Risks, and Should You Invest?

The initial public offering of Vikran Engineering has opened for subscription and is drawing strong attention from investors. The issue is open from August 26 to August 29, 2025 with a price band of ₹92 to ₹97 per share. The company aims to raise about ₹772 crore through a mix of fresh issue and an offer for sale. The fresh funds will largely be used to meet working capital needs and for general corporate purposes.

Vikran Engineering is an engineering, procurement and construction company with presence across power transmission and distribution, water infrastructure and railway projects. In recent years the company has executed several large public sector contracts and has developed strong relationships with clients like NTPC and Power Grid Corporation. Its order book currently stands at more than ₹2000 crore which is about 2.2 times its annual revenue, providing healthy visibility for the next few years.

The financial performance has been encouraging. Revenues have grown steadily from ₹524 crore in FY23 to about ₹916 crore in FY25. Profit after tax in FY25 was around ₹78 crore with operating margins in the 17 to 18 percent range. The return on equity before the IPO stands at about 16 percent. On the balance sheet side the company carries moderate leverage with debt of about ₹273 crore translating into a debt equity ratio of 0.58.

Valuation is on the higher side compared with some listed peers. At the upper price band the stock is valued at about 32 times earnings and around 12 times EV to EBITDA on FY25 numbers. Investors are paying a premium for the company’s margin profile and growth outlook. A positive factor is the strong anchor investor participation which includes several domestic mutual funds and insurance companies along with foreign institutions.

There are some risks that investors should keep in mind. The business is heavily dependent on government contracts which make up more than 80 percent of revenue. Any delay in project execution or payments can put pressure on cash flows. The company also has a high level of receivables with working capital stretched and operating cash flows negative in recent years. In addition, there is concentration risk since a handful of clients contribute a majority of revenue.

On the demand side the IPO is seeing robust subscription. The grey market premium is also indicating a healthy listing gain. Short term investors looking for quick returns may benefit if this trend holds until listing. For long term investors the company offers exposure to the themes of power transmission and water infrastructure which are expected to see strong spending over the next few years.

Vikran Engineering’s IPO comes with both promise and risk. The order book and margins are strong, the anchor participation adds confidence and the grey market premium is supportive. At the same time, cash flow challenges and dependence on government contracts mean investors should approach with realistic expectations. Those with a medium to long term horizon and tolerance for the ups and downs of the EPC sector can consider subscribing. Short term traders can also look at it for potential listing gains.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security or financial product. Stock market investments are subject to market risks. Readers are advised to consult with a qualified financial adviser before making any investment decisions.