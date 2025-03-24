Stock Market Today, March 24: Sensex Rises 1,078 Points, Nifty Ends at 23,658

Indian stock markets ended on a strong note on Monday, driven by positive investor sentiment. The Nifty 50 climbed 307 points to close at 23,658, while the Sensex surged 1,078 points, settling at 77,984.

Top Gainers and Losers

Several heavyweight stocks contributed to the rally. Among the Sensex 30, NTPC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, SBI, Tech Mahindra, Power Grid, Bajaj Finserv, Axis Bank, HCL Technologies, Reliance Industries, L&T, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, Maruti Suzuki, TCS, Tata Motors, and ITC closed with gains.

On the flip side, Titan, IndusInd Bank, Zomato, M&M, Bharti Airtel, and Sun Pharma ended the session lower.

Market Drivers and Key Trends

Investors are closely monitoring various factors that could influence market movements this week, including:

U.S. tariff policies and global trade developments

Foreign investor inflows and outflows

Dollar index trends and currency fluctuations

Crude oil price movements

Last week, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) returned to buying mode after a period of selling, while domestic funds took a cautious approach, focusing on profit booking. Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar weakened slightly against major global currencies, contributing to the recent market momentum.

Despite the ongoing market rally, analysts warn that volatility could remain high in the coming days, especially as global economic uncertainties persist.