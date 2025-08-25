Stock Market Holiday or Not on August 27 on Ganesh Chaturthi Day?

The Indian stock market is expected to see a large delay in operations on one day this week, affecting both major exchanges, the NSE and BSE. This shutdown will affect a variety of trading segments, with more information to come.

The stock market will be closed on Shri Ganesh Chaturthi (Wednesday, August 27), with both primary stock exchanges, NSE and BSE, not open for business or trading. As a result, trading in the stocks, equity derivatives, and SLB segments will be suspended.

Trading on stock exchanges will restart on Thursday, August 28, 2025.

According to the BSE and NSE's official trading holiday calendar, the stock market will be closed for two days in August 2025 to observe two national holidays.

Keep up with the official NSE and BSE to ensure you're prepared for stock market closures. The NSE and BSE maintain an organized holiday calendar throughout the year, highlighting important periods when the market is closed. The list of NSE and BSE holidays covers all public holidays, special observances, and market shutdown dates, allowing traders to arrange their activity more effectively.

In August 2025, trading on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) and in currency derivatives will be suspended on two specified days: August 15 for Independence Day and August 27 for Ganesh Chaturthi.

Upcoming Stock Market Holidays 2025