September 27 Stock Market Holiday or Not?

Equity investors will not be able to trade on Saturday, September 27, as both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) follow a five-day trading week and remain shut on weekends. There is no additional or special holiday declared; the closure is part of the regular weekly schedule.

Indian stock markets operate from Monday to Friday, with trading hours running from 9:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The exchanges also publish an annual holiday list for non-weekend breaks linked to national festivals or special events. For 2025, September 27 does not appear as a declared market holiday because the day already falls on a Saturday.

Many investors often search for updates on potential closures, especially when bank holidays or local festivals fall close to the weekend. It is important to remember that the exchange calendar is independent of state or bank holidays; trading stops on Saturdays and Sundays regardless of other events.

All equity segments — cash, derivatives and currency — will resume normal trading on Monday, September 29. Commodity markets run by the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will also remain closed on Saturday and Sunday and open again on Monday as per regular timing.

Traders planning to adjust positions ahead of the weekend should finish transactions by Friday evening. No extraordinary holiday notifications or circulars have been issued by the NSE or BSE beyond the routine weekend closure.