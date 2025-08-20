Bhavish Aggarwal-led Ola Electric Shares Rally 30 Percent: What is Firing Up The Ola Stock?

Shares of Ola Electric Mobility rallied more than 8% on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, amid a sharp spike in trading activity. The surge came after founder and chairman Bhavish Aggarwal outlined an ambitious growth strategy for the EV maker.

The stock opened at ₹41.70 on the BSE, compared to the previous close of ₹41.21, and jumped to an intraday high of ₹44.73, gaining 8.54%. At last count, the counter was trading at ₹43.63, up 5.87%. Despite today’s rise, the stock still trades well below its 52-week high of ₹157.53 (touched on August 20, 2024) and just above its 52-week low of ₹39.58. Ola Electric’s market capitalisation currently stands at ₹19,231 crore.

On the NSE, the scrip opened at ₹41.56 and scaled an intraday high of ₹44.78.

Technical View

The stock is now placed above its 5-day, 20-day, and 50-day moving averages, but continues to trade below the 100-day and 200-day averages—a mixed signal for traders.

Trading volume was significantly higher than usual, with nearly 335 lakh shares changing hands, compared to the two-week average of 64 lakh shares.

Stock Performance

According to BSE Analytics, Ola Electric has corrected:

69% over the past one year

49% year-to-date in 2025

27% in the last six months

In comparison, the benchmark index has posted a 7.4% gain in the same six-month period.

Bhavish Aggarwal on Market Strategy

Speaking to Moneycontrol, Aggarwal revealed Ola’s aggressive roadmap for the EV market.

“Our target market share for two-wheeler EVs is about 25–30% with very high margins, so we believe we are on the trajectory again,” he said.

Bharat Cell 4680 Development

In a major development, Ola Electric recently unveiled its indigenously developed Bharat Cell 4680 at the Krishnagiri facility. The company plans to gradually integrate this advanced battery cell into all its product lines, aiming to deliver enhanced performance and customer benefits.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment, financial, or trading advice.