Man hides inside bank to rob it in J&K's Poonch

Jammu, May 2 (IANS) A man hid himself overnight inside a bank to rob it in Jammu and kashmir's Poonch district.

Officials said Tuesday, "A man was arrested for hiding himself inside a bank in an attempt to rob it overnight in the Mendhar area of Poonch district.

"The man hid himself inside the bank for hours and tried to transfer money from bank's system during late night hours.

"He was caught after bank's central headquarter noticed unusual activity during odd hours.

"After noticing suspicious activity, the concerned bank officials reached the bank along with police and the culprit was arrested.

"Further investigation is going on," the officials said.

