Malaika Arora ‘channels her inner SRK’

Mumbai, Dec 17 (IANS) Malaika Arora recently channelled her inner Shah Rukh Khan as she recreated an unforgettable and iconic train scene from the film "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge."

On Tuesday, the fashionista posted a video of her where she is seen recreating the popular scene with her team. Sharing the clip on her Instagram handle, Malaika wrote in the caption, “Channeling my inner SRK, but this time instead of chaiyya chaiyya on top of the train,it’s more like ‘Grab my hand and get IN the train!’ Recreating the DDLJ magic, one dramatic hand pull at a time, with my team holding on for dear life! @railminindia PART 2 of my train journey ….#DDLJFeels #SRKVibes #TrainDrama.”

Arora, dressed in a white tracksuit, can be seen helping her teammates board the train.

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s iconic "ja Simran ja" scene from "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" continues to be one of Bollywood’s most unforgettable moments. As Amrish Puri delivers the iconic line, "Ja Simran ja, jee le apni zindagi," Kajol runs towards Shah Rukh Khan, who is on board a train with his hands stretched towards her.

In addition to Shah Rukh and Kajol, "DDLJ" also featured a range of talented actors, including Amrish Puri, Farida Jalal, Satish Shah, Himani Shivpuri, Anupam Kher, Parmeet Sethi, and Mandira Bedi. The film was the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 1995 and also went on to win the National Award for best popular film providing wholesome entertainment.

On the occasion of the film’s 25th anniversary, the film was re-released in theatres across several countries worldwide, including the USA, Canada, UK, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Mauritius, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Germany, Norway, Sweden, Spain, Switzerland, Estonia, and Finland.

In October of this year, Kajol celebrated 29 years of her movie "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" by sharing a poster of the film that showed her on Shah Rukh Khan’s shoulders while she was dressed in wedding attire.

She wrote in the caption, “29 years to the OG of Karva Chauth… wishing everyone a very hungry and successful Karva chauth .. maybe go to Maratha mandir and see the film #29yearsofddlj #ddlj”.

“Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge” which marked the directorial debut of Aditya Chopra, was released on October 20, 1995.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.